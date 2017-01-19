Leelanau County Bank Robbery Case Going To Trial

A Benzonia man accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Empire and stealing a car in Glen Arbor is going to trial.

Thursday morning the Leelanau County prosecutor and William Minore’s attorney met behind closed doors for a pre-trial.

Minore was never brought into the courtroom.

He was arrested back in September for stealing a car in Glen Arbor.

He’s now charged with armed bank robbery, accused of holding up the Empire bank the same day.

The defense says the prosecutor didn’t offer any type of plea bargain and the case will go to trial.

Minore’s attorney explained he wants to look at more evidence from the FBI investigation, and is also going to file several motions asking for the charges to be separated.

“I’m kind of hoping those show basically they don’t have any evidence. When you look at the preliminary examination, they didn't have any tire matching, the footprints. Really the only thing that they had was this theory that he used this KIA in the robbery, but the KIA was never even seen close to the bank or anybody in Empire,” says William Burdette, Minore’s defense attorney.

A final conference is expected to be scheduled for the beginning of February.