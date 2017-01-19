Icy Roads Pushes Farwell Area Schools Over Snow Day Limit

The last two weeks of this wintry weather has forced kids to stay home from one local school for most of the week.

Farwell Area Schools have not had class since Monday, and have only been in session twice in the last two weeks.

That's because of ice issues.

"It's been terrible. The last couple of days were real bad," says Dave Sunday, Clare County Road Commission foreman.

For Harrison and Farwell schools, it's an extended winter break that wasn't asked for.

"The main issue, I think, is everyone learning how to deal with the frustration of not being able to come into the school,” says Farwell Schools Superintendent Carl Seiter.

Dave Sunday says, "It's real slow going. The ice brings the trucks down to maybe three to five miles per hour on the roads. Compared to plowing snow, which you would rather have a foot of it than this stuff."

"Anytime students are not in the classroom, our instruction is not taking place and learning needs to continue, especially this time of year," explains Seiter.

Farwell Schools Superintendent, Carl Seiter is up with his transportation staff checking roads at 4 a.m.

"All of the effort that goes into making this decision just should tell the community how much concern we have for the safety of their children," says Seiter.

He says athletic schedules and play rehearsals all suffer.

It also messes up a trimester system.

Parents like Bethany Dereaner see both sides.

"They are antsy to go to school, but they are excited when it is a snow day," says Bethany. "They are bouncing off the walls, ready to go, but then the next day comes and they are like, no school, no school."

The superintendent says they are now three days over their six snow day limit.

They, along with other area schools, plan on appealing for a waiver so they don't have to make up those days.