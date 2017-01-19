City of Sault Ste. Marie Begins Street Snow Clean-Up to Improve Visibility

With all of the winter weather comes the clean-up and in downtown areas, all that snow has to go somewhere.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been moving the snow out to make sure drivers' vision isn't blocked by tall snow banks.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have details on how the Soo deals with the snow build up.

"Towards the end of December we started getting some snow and we've been pretty busy since then," Harmony Health Foods co-owner Steve Twardy said.

Mounds of snow are as high as six feet along streets in Sault Ste. Marie and that means it's time to start clearing it out.

"This is our major snow haul route so we've got to get our corners cut back and also help the people you know see coming out on the main street," City of Sault Ste. Marie street superintendent Bill Anderson said.

The city expects to do snow cleanup every year, but Anderson says this is the earliest he can remember starting clean up and it's already starting to pile up.

"When Old Lady Superior gets mad at us, she'll put it on us for sure," Anderson said.

The clean-up isn't just important for drivers, but for local businesses.

Harmony Health Foods says if they don't have paths for customers, they may not come.

"If a customer comes in and they'll park their car, not really paying attention to how they get to the store, get out of their car, walk around and they're like, 'oh, well, I'm either going back home or I'm going down the block,'" Anderson said.

The city clears out their parking lot and spaces right in front of the store and co-owner Steve Twardy says on a snowy day, he'll get outside to clean up too.

"I've been very pleased with the snow removal this year. It has been a lot of work," Twardy said, "but that's just part of owning your own business."