Price of Stamps Going Up, Customers Stocking Up

It's time to stock up.

The price of stamps is officially going up this weekend.

The new price will be $.49 per stamp, which is two cents higher.

The Post Rate Commission determines that price.

Post offices are self-funded, so they have to make enough profit to support themselves, but not show profit.

This comes after the price actually went down from $.49 cents to $.47 last April.

Post offices say many people are coming in to stock up before prices change on Sunday.

"Some lady came in and bought 100 coils all at the same time, so yeah, it can save you some money," Petoskey Post Office post master Chris Nathan said.

Anyone who still has forever stamps will still be able to use those even after the price increase.