Former Grand Traverse Co. Commissioner Accused of Violating Probation

Court documents show a former Grand Traverse County commissioner has violated her probation.

Christine Maxbauer was arrested back in July after hitting a parked car on West Front Street.

Police say she was twice the legal limit to drive.

Maxbauer admitted to drinking and driving in August and was sentenced to 12 months probation, but the court website shows she failed to take a breath test during a testing window on November 23, and had alcohol on or about December 25.

Maxbauer has a probation hearing scheduled for Monday.