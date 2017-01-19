Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Looking For Man Accused of Firing Gun From Car

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man they say fired a gun in a fit of road rage.

Someone called 911 Thursday afternoon saying a man was tailgating, swerving all over the road and making rude hand gestures near Summit City Road and Sparling Road in Paradise Township.

The caller then said the man stuck a handgun out the window, pointed it in the air and fired three shots.

No one was hurt, but deputies are looking for the driver.

They say he's a 20-year-old white man driving a mid-2000s white sedan, last seen driving on Sparling Road.

If you have any information, call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.