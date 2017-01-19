Potholes Popping Up: Wexford Co. Road Commission Works To Fix Roads

Potholes are popping up across Northern Michigan as this wet winter drags on.

The Wexford County Road Commission says the water from our wet fall had nowhere to go before it froze for the winter.

So, as the weather warms and cools like this the ice expands and contracts, causing damage on the roads.

The road commission says some potholes may look small, but they should be taken seriously.

“You might want to be a little more vigilant. The potholes can be fairly large this time of year. You might wanna slow down a little bit and be aware that there could be potholes there,” says Alan Cooper, Wexford County Road Commission manager.

The Wexford County Road Commission urges anyone who finds a pothole to give them a call at (231) 775-9731 to come fix it.