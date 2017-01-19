MSP Arrest Suspects Accused of More Than 40 Roscommon Co. Break-Ins

We are currently working on developing news in Roscommon County, where state police say they believe they have caught those responsible for breaking into more than 40 homes.

Right now details are limited on the investigation, but MSP says the incidents happened in Roscommon County late last year.

State police were helped in this investigation by other law enforcement including the STING drug team.

More details about this investigation will be released Friday at a 10 a.m. at a press conference.

