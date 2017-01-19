Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Asks To Join In Litigation Between State, Bay Mills Tribe

We have an update on a story we first brought you in 2010.

It's tied to a dispute over casino property.

The Bay Mills Tribe is based in the Upper Peninsula.

The controversy began when the tribe opened the casino in Vanderbilt.

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is asking a U.S. district court to let it join in litigation between the state and the Bay Mills Indian community.

Action became necessary because it obtained information indicating that a settlement was likely between the state and Bay Mills.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe is worried a settlement would allow the tribe to establish a casino in Vanderbilt or elsewhere in the state.