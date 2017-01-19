Michigan's Ronna Romney McDaniel Elected To Head Republican Nati - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan's Ronna Romney McDaniel Elected To Head Republican National Committee

Thursday the Republican National Committee announced it selected Michigan Republican Ronna Romney McDaniel to serve as chair.

McDaniel was President-elect Donald Trump's preferred choice.

She's also the niece of prominent Trump critic, 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

She had previously served as the Michigan GOP chairman.