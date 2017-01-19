New Round of Recalls Announced For Faulty Takata Air Bags

Even more recalls tied to Takata air bags.

Automakers with front passenger inflator recalls include: Audi, Nissan, Jaguar-Land Rover, Subaru, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mazda, McLaren and Karma.

The Takata inflators can explode with too much force.

They blow apart a metal canister, sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

Sixteen people have died.

It's the largest auto recall in U.S. history, affecting 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles.

Owners can go to the National Highway Traffic Administration website to see if their models are involved.