Sights and Sounds: Icy Waves On Little Traverse Bay - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Icy Waves On Little Traverse Bay

Posted: Updated:

Polar plunges are pretty popular in January, but photojournalist Erin Malone stayed out of the water today and still captured some pretty cool Sights and Sounds of ice building up on the waves in the Little Traverse Bay.