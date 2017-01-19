Cheboygan County Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Puppy

A Cheboygan County man is going to prison for killing his puppy.

Thomas Distasio was arrested back in November for beating his beagle so badly she died.

He will spend at least a year and eight months in prison for killing the animal.

The man threw the dog across a room into a freezer and stomped on her.

He pleaded guilty back in November.

Police say Distasio was upset because the puppy got into the garbage.