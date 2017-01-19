Donald Trump's Inauguration: Schedule of Events

It’s a big day in Washington, D.C.

Today is Donald Trump will be sworn in as president with an inauguration ceremony.

The day is packed with events, and you can watch it all on 9&10 starting at 7 a.m.

Inauguration Ceremony Schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Musical guests perform

11:30 a.m. – Opening remarks begin

12 p.m. – Donald Trump will be sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts

After being sworn in, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

1 p.m. – 9&10 News at Noon brings you a full recap of the inauguration ceremony

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural parade will take place starting from the steps of the Capitol to the White House down Pennsylvania Ave.

There will also be three official inaugural balls.

We’ll have complete coverage of the inauguration events throughout the day on 9&10.