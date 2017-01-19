Driver Involved In Roscommon Co. Crash That Killed Three Friends Facing Charges

A man who was behind the wheel in a crash that killed three friends and former co-workers last year is now facing criminal charges.

The Roscommon County deadly crash happened in October on Reilly Road, just south of Houghton Lake.

State police say Gordon Stuck was driving under the influence when he hit a deer, then lost control of the car and flipped into a tree.

The crash killed Kaitlin Kurtz, Ronald Franks and Richard Bourland.

Stuck is now charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated causing death.