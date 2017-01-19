St. Louis Man Arrested After 20 Mile Car Chase - Northern Michigan's News Leader

St. Louis Man Arrested After 20 Mile Car Chase

What started as a drug investigation and a traffic stop turned into a nearly 20 mile car chase Wednesday.

State police say a St. Louis man was involved in a drug case.

When the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team found him driving in Isabella County they tried to stop him, but he took them on a chase.       

Shepherd police officers were able to arrest him after deputies stopped the car.

No one was hurt in the chase.