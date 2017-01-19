Car Goes Through Guardrail, Hits Pedestrian in Traverse City - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Car Goes Through Guardrail, Hits Pedestrian in Traverse City

Posted: Updated:

A car hit a pedestrian in a Munson Medical Center parking lot and went through a guardrail.

Traverse City police say a hospital employee was trying to park in Lot C while dropping their child off to daycare when their car slid Wednesday.

The car slid over the curb, through the guardrail and over the cement wall, hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk.

She was sent to the emergency department for minor injuries.