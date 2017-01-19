Sault Ste. Marie Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Traverse City Ho - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sault Ste. Marie Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Traverse City Home, Sleeping In Basement

Posted: Updated:

A Sault Ste. Marie woman was found sleeping in the basement of a Traverse City home that police say she broke into.

Police say the owner of the home on West 11th Street found her and a broken window.

When asked why she did it, she simply told police she was cold.

Officers arrested the woman on an unrelated warrant out of Antrim County.