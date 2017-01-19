Community Calendar: Weekend Of January 20

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

Bigfoot Snowshoe Race – January 21

On your mark, get set, Go! The Bigfoot Snowshoe Race starts at 9:00am at the Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City. Register online for the 5K and 10K races along an off-trail obstacle course.

For more information, click here.

Depot Dinner Concert – January 21

Head out to After 26 Depot in Cadillac for some live music from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. The Depot Dinner Concert will have live music from two artists and food. Tickets for the concert are $25 at the door.

For more information, click here.

Self-Defense Seminar – January 21

The Rock Youth Center in Kingsley is holding a self-defense seminar from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. The training seminar is for high school and college-age women. They will learn about sexual assault defense and prevention. To register for the free event call 231-263-7000.

For more information, click here.

Fat Chance Fat Tire Bike Race – January 21

Cyclists get a chance to race on Crystal Mountain’s groomed winter fat bike course from 10:00AM-11:45a. Some cross country ski trails will also be open! Registration for the race is $50 a cyclist in advance or $60 a cyclist the day of.

For more information, click here.

Tip Up Town USA – January 20-22

Head to Houghton Lake for a weekend filled with a variety of winter sports and events! Tip Up Town is perfect for people of all ages. It costs $10 to get a Tip Up Town badge, which is required for site entry and event participation.

For more information, click here.

Daddy Daughter Date Night – January 22

Put on your dancing shoes for Daddy Daughter Date Night! The Comfort Inn and Suites in Mount Pleasant is hosting two dances. The first runs from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and another takes place from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Celebrate your special daddy-daughter relationships with an evening of music, dancing, prizes and other activities! Admission into the dance is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

For more information, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Friday at 6:50am, 7:50am and 8:50am for more of our Community Calendar!