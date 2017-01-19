Traverse City Art Program Gives Unheard Artists A Voice

A local art program is bringing community artists together to share their work.

Traverse City's Art Bomb is showcasing work from both experienced and new artists at Right Brain Brewery.

Viewing the art is free with purchase of a snack or drink from noon to close.

Program Organizer, Nick Walsh, tells us the program's goal is to give unheard artists a voice and the community a space to hear them, “It's really getting all the different artists in the community together and celebrating art and different people that just really want art to be successful in town and just really expand what is going on.”

The event runs through March with a final closing concert event on March 25th.