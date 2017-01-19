Trump Transition: President-Elect Makes Final Cabinet Selection

Ahead of the inauguration, the President-elect is continuing his transition process with more cabinet picks.

Wednesday, Trump tapped former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to serve as Agriculture Secretary, which would put him in charge of a $140 billion budget and the nation's Farm Policy and Food Stamp Program.

Since leaving office in 2011, Perdue has run trucking, agriculture and logistics firms.

As of now, retired General James Mattis, Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, is the only nominee to have gotten the okay from lawmakers to move on to the senate for approval.