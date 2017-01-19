Trump Transition: President-Elect Makes Final Cabinet Selection

An odd sight for a group of beach-goers in Emmet County as they watched a naked downstate man chasing seagulls in public.
An odd sight for a group of beach-goers in Emmet County as they watched a naked downstate man chasing seagulls in public.
If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
Enjoy all the island has to offer with a 2 night stay for 2 guests at the Grand Hotel! 9&10 News along with Grand Hotel, Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc, Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel and Original Murdick's Fudge are coming together to give away a 2 day ...
Enjoy all the island has to offer with a 2 night stay for 2 guests at the Grand Hotel! 9&10 News along with Grand Hotel, Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc, Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel and Original Murdick's Fudge are coming together to give away a 2 day ...
Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
A man is in jail after calling police saying he was assaulted by his friend. Troopers say the man drove a stolen truck from Rogers City to Gaylord, and picked up a friend.
A man is in jail after calling police saying he was assaulted by his friend. Troopers say the man drove a stolen truck from Rogers City to Gaylord, and picked up a friend.
Mason County deputies say a man is dead after his motorcycle hit a deer.
Mason County deputies say a man is dead after his motorcycle hit a deer.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
An amusement park in Oscoda County is taking old park rides and making them new again.
An amusement park in Oscoda County is taking old park rides and making them new again.
This next story will warm your heart. A baby bird is safe thanks to the help of some Northern Michigan firefighters. This is Brendan Blackburn and standing next to him is Fireman Scott Noble.
This next story will warm your heart. A baby bird is safe thanks to the help of some Northern Michigan firefighters. This is Brendan Blackburn and standing next to him is Fireman Scott Noble.
It's like swimming right alongside the fish under the waves of Grand Traverse Bay. One program is putting the controls in your hands.
It's like swimming right alongside the fish under the waves of Grand Traverse Bay. One program is putting the controls in your hands.