Developing: Dozens Reported Missing After Avalanche Buries Italian Hotel

30 people have been reported missing after a hotel was buried by an avalanche in central Italy.

Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo early Thursday morning, with more than 20 guests and hotel staff inside.

Italian Civil Protection authorities say they're working to get rescue crews to the hotel, though snow-covered roads are making it difficult.

They say there some deaths in the avalanche but right now it's not clear how many.