MTM On The Road: Camping World 10th Annual RV Super Show in Cadillac

Whether you prefer a modest campsite or a mini-mansion on wheels, you can take your pick from hundreds of recreation vehicles this weekend. This Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 19-22, Camping World of Northern Michigan takes over The Wex in Cadillac for its 10th Annual RV Super Show. The 4-day event transforms the expo into an indoor campground with all-things camping available for purchase on site. Today we tour the latest in curb appeal on Michigan This Morning!