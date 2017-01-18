House Bill Would Give Michigan Drivers Renewal Every 8 Years

“I think most people would like it, I think it would be very convenient,” says Teresa Smallidge.

Renewing your driver’s license may not be required quite as often.

A bill introduced in the state house would require Michigan drivers to renew their licenses every 8 years.

Right now drivers are required to renew their operator’s license every four years.

It’s a fee of $18 each time.

The 8 year renewal would spare drivers of that fee every four years, and it’s something other states already do.

We talked to some drivers in Traverse City, who say they're in favor of the bill for just that reason.

“I think it would be an awesome idea. Sometimes I forget to do it as it is, so I would like the longer period to have time to do that,” says Teresa Smallidge, a local driver.

The extended renewal time would also apply to chauffeur's licenses, if approved.