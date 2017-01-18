Project Aims to Bring Millennials To Live, Work In Greater Traverse Area

“We want to be able to inspire other such young people and millennials that they can live and make a home in northern Michigan,” says Jacob Wheeler.

A new project is working to bring millennials to the greater traverse area.

The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities in Traverse City launched the New Economy Project in December.

They feature success stories of people moving to the area and thriving... In hopes of attracting others.

9&10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington looked into the New Economy Project.

“We believe that for Traverse City to thrive and attract the work force of tomorrow, we have to be able to accommodate young people here,” says Jacob Wheeler, Communications Manager for the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.

Showing the appeal of the greater traverse area is what the New Economy Project is all about, working to attract young talent to northern Michigan.

“Millennials want to be able to live near their jobs and their coffee shops, bars, wineries. They want interactive communities where things don't just shut down at 5:30 pm and there’s evening and night life,” continues Wheeler.

It’s a project they hope reaches local leaders.

Wheeler goes on, “CEO's, business leaders, planners, mayors, commissioners: To take a look at some of the issues, some of the things that we as a city and region should to attract more creative class young professionals back here.”

For Fernando Meza, it was that and more that brought him to northern Michigan. Living in LA and NYC, he says Michigan was an open canvas for a fresh start.

“It just really came down to finding an area that allowed me to find balance in work and life and also create conditions for me to get on the path of financial independence,” Meza says.

In Traverse City he became the CEO of the digital marketing and advertising company, Oneupweb. He hopes growth in Traverse City continues, and attracts more young professionals.

Meza goes on, “There are pockets of areas around Traverse City where people can live affordably, but it might be an issue as far as transportation, and we don't have a fully fledge transportation system.”

He says transportation and housing are two improvements he hopes to see.

He continues, “I think that it’s only going to be a matter of time before the word gets out and people start to come back to Michigan.