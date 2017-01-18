Northern Michigan Hockey Teams Celebrate Veterans

The sound of eager hockey fans filling the air in a Northern Michigan ice rink.

This time as a way to honor local veterans.

The Cadillac Vikings Varsity Hockey team hosted the Big Rapids Cardinals at the Wexford County Civic Center.

It was also Veterans Appreciation Night.

The stands were filled with people who came out to the Veterans Salute Hockey Game all to say thank you to our nations heroes.

"I would want to tell them thank you for serving our country," said Lydia Owens.

From an honor guard ceremony before the puck dropped to the slashing of hockey sticks as players tried to score, two Northern Michigan communities came together to show their support for local veterans.

"It's pride. Pride in the community and we wanted to do something to honor the veterans and those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice, past current veterans as well," Trent Taylor said.

The Cadillac Vikings and the Big Rapids Cardinals, dressed in special jerseys, played together in the Salute To Veterans Hockey Game.

"It's the community respecting the veterans I think its nice that the kids know this and coming out to the hockey game is really cool," said Stephen Birdwell.

Veterans, who got in for free, parents, and proud hockey siblings packed in to the Wex.

"They served for us and that they risked their lives and that they sacrificed their family because they went away from their families for a long time," said Lydia Owens.

All to give back to the people who have given their lives for our country.

"It's just fun. The community standing behind people and putting on with the kids and stuff like this it's awesome," Stephen Birdwell said.

"Thank you for your sacrifice and keeping us all safe and allowing us to play the great game of hockey because without your sacrifices we wouldn't be here today," Trent Taylor said.