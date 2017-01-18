Two Drivers Charged In Separate Marijuana-Related Deadly Crashes In Grand Traverse Co.

The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor announced Wednesday he is charging two drivers, involved in separate deadly crashes, with the same marijuana-related crime.

Both crashes happened on December 10.

Now the suspected drivers at fault are being charged for operating under a controlled substance causing death.

Court documents show Abby Miller was driving on Keystone Road and Hoch Road when she crossed the centerline.

She hit Armond Worrell in an oncoming car, who later died from his injuries. The crash also resulted in Miller's passenger having serious injuries.

In the second crash, court documents show Jennifer Greenwood was driving on U.S. 31 near Betsie River road.

She also crossed the centerline and hit another car.

Her mother, Victoria Laviola was a passenger in the front seat, she was killed. The back seat passenger suffered serious injuries like a broken leg. Greenwood will also be looking at felony charges of operating under a controlled substance causing serious injury, operating a car without insurance and possession of marijuana.

Neither of the drivers were medical marijuana patients, but had THC in their systems.

“It was unusual that we had two cases so similar that occurred on the same day.”

The crashes happened more than a month ago, but it took all the time to test the drivers for a controlled substance, which makes a big difference.

Prosecuting attorney Robert Cooney says, “Unlike with alcohol we have established limits, there is no set amount of a schedule one controlled substance tied to unlawful operation of a motor vehicle and so in this case both drivers are charged with operating with any amount of a scheduled one substance.”

Chronic, LLC, Certification Center certifies medical marijuana patients. Their Patient Care Coordinator, Adam DeVaney says, “The amount of nanograms for THC found in a person's system have been found to not directly correlate with impairment, some people can be impaired on a small amount say one nanogram, some people cannot be impaired by standard judgment at 600 nanograms, it varies and there's no national standard that's why Michigan opted for zero tolerance.”

But it's different if it's under prescription.

DeVaney says, “As far as medical marijuana patients are concerned it would be about impairment not whether or not they had THC nanograms in their system.”

Either way DeVaney says if you are impaired, stay off the road.

“It is about impairment, it's about being cautious and careful and respectful to people on the road.”

Both women will have to be formally charged in court before the cases move forward.