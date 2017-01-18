Chippewa County Men Arrested For Breaking Into Home, Sexually Assaulting Woman

"Everybody is affected by these types of cases, not just one person," Chippewa County Undersheriff Greg Postma said.

Deputies arrested two Chippewa County men after they say they broke into a woman's home and one of them raped her.

Chippewa County deputies say the victim called 911 shortly after the attack.

They say a child was also in the home at the time.

The Sheriff's Office says Andre Hudak and Alonzo Upchurch came to the Dafter home Friday afternoon.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the case and resources available for the survivors.

"The victim was known to one of the suspects. It wasn't random-type thing," Undersheriff Postma said. "It certainly was targeted and they showed up there unannounced."

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says Andre Hudak and Alonzo Upchurch went into a Dafter woman's home Friday afternoon.

One held the door while the other sexually assaulted her.

This all happened with a child in the home.

"The child was not a victim to any assault that occurred there," Undersheriff Postma said. "At this point, it appears that the suspects kind of attempted to ignore the fact that the child was present in the house."

Hudak and Upchurch now face multiple sex crime charges as well as breaking and entering, but investigators are still looking into what exactly happened.

"A lot of times in cases where you have traumatic injury or events, your victims or persons involved won't remember everything and that can change as time goes on," Undersheriff Postma said.

Often with these crimes comes a lengthy court case, which can be tough on survivors of sexual assault.

"It does take a lot of tenacity and a lot of endurance for the person that is the survivor to see it through all the way to the end and not just want to give up," Diane Peppler Resource Center executive director Betsy Huggett said.

Hugget says they provide legal support to help survivors, especially facing the defendant.

"It can be very difficult just to even lay eyes on that person. A sense of panic can set in," Huggett said.

Hudak and Upchurch are scheduled to be back in court at the end of January.

The Diane Peppler Resource Center is open at all times.

They also have a 24-hour hotline for help at 1-800-882-1515.