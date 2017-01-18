Ferris State University Student Headed To DC For Inauguration

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday, and a Ferris State University student will be there to witness the historic event.

Andrew Kapanowski, a student at FSU is getting ready to head to D.C, an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

9&10's Taylor Jones was on campus Wednesday to find out why.

“This is my first election that I have been able to vote in and I really followed it to a tee from the beginning to the end and I have been involved in the campaign here and there and it’s been really cool to watch it progress,” says Kapanowski.

Which is why Andrew couldn't pass up an opportunity to go to the inauguration.

Andrew, a student at FSU has always been interested in politics, and is a part of a campus republican group.

“I don't know if I will get a chance to do it again, also like I have said, I have worked with these guys we turned Michigan red for the first time and it’s been a lot of hard work and just to see it all come together like this, it’s going to make it really exciting for me,” says Kapanowski.

Andrew has been following this election closely, he has attended rallies and even campaigned for Donald Trump. Thursday, Andrew will be driving down to D.C., ready to stand in front of the capital to witness history.

“I’m really excited about it, I have looked at a lot of pictures form past inaugurations to get an idea of what it’s going to be like. You know, there is going to be a ton of people there, I don’t not really know what to expect, I have been to D.C, but not during something like this.

Andrew's advisor is excited for him to learn from this opportunity as well

“I think it’s really great to get people involved in politics and what I really like is people to be questioning and to be looking and investigating and not just accepting facts and Andrew and the rest of the students really get into questioning people. Going here to experience this is just really great and a fun aspect,” says Richard Hewer, advisor and professor.