MSP Gaylord Post 'Angel' Program Expanding, Receives Praise from Governor Snyder

Governor Snyder hit on another success in Northern Michigan – the 'Angel' program at the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.

The program offers opioid addicts an open door and a chance to recover.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more details on the program and why it’s expanding.

It's been three months since the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post launched the 'Angel' program.

Last night Governor Rick Snyder praised the program's efforts, saying he wants to see it put into action across the state.

“The 'Angel' program is an initiative for police agencies to have recovering addicts come to a police agency and tell them they need help with their drug addiction,” says Lt. Derrick Carroll, assistant commander at the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.

Right now, the 'Angel' program is special to the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord.

“The Michigan State Police are the first state police entity in the nation to do this. We've realized we can't arrest our way out of this problem,” says Lt. Carroll. “So we're trying to make it more of a collaboration between community, family members and police to get these people the help they need so we can avoid the tie ups in the legal system and get these people's lives back in order.”

The program is already expanding, something Governor Snyder said Tuesday night is a positive.

In the next month, three more Michigan State Police posts will launch the program.

And recovery centers like Northern Michigan Substance Abuse Services have also seen an uptick in services.

“It's the community and all the partners in it that will make it create what we consider a recovery friendly community,” says Sue Winter, executive director of Northern Michigan Substance Abuse Services. “Whether it's someone in Michigan State Police uniform at the desk who is saying, I have an angel for you, or that volunteer, it's really important.”

If you're interested in volunteering or donating to the 'Angel' program click here.

You can also send an email to MSP-Angel@michigan.gov.

Checks and money orders can be made out to "MSP Angel Program" and sent to:

MSP Angel Program Coordinator Grants and Community Services Division

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821