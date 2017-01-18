State of the State Address Highlights Evart & Harrison Rising Tide Program

Governor Snyder noting the work of several local communities during his State of the State Address

In his 7th State of the State, the Governor specifically talked about Harrison and Evart.

Both participate in what's called the Rising Tide program, which helps them take steps to attract new businesses and jobs.

“It's like he threw us a life vest they're giving us the assistance. We want to be a redevelopment ready community. For example, if an industry or someone wants to bring a company here, the process will be streamlined and we won't have to wait days to move forward with something because we'll have the correct tools in place, and we just run through the procedures and then we're done with it,” said city manager Zackary Szakacs

The Rising Tides program is helping with that goal.

“They're creating these tools that are going to make us successful and competitive in the future. We’ve been having a lot of work sessions, group work sessions and we're concentrating on our housing strategy our work force development. Part of it is the housing strategy that will help clean up our communities,” said Szakacs.

Lawmakers saying after the Governor's speech, work remains to be done, especially in smaller communities like Evart.

“What we need to work on is follow up and really push hard to make sure that we institute those career trades jobs working with our community colleges to give those options to our students,” said Representative Curt VanderWall.

“The Governor painted a very rosy picture and spent the last 20 minutes patting himself on the back about house great things are in Michigan and then the next 20 minutes talking about all the many failings,” said Senator Jim Ananich.