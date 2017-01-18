Otsego County Assisted Living Employee Accused of Stealing From Resident

We have more details about the employee arrested for stealing from a resident at an Otsego County assisted living home.

The victim’s family members suspected items were missing from the Brook Assisted Living Facility in Gaylord.

Michigan State Police say the family set up a camera in the room based on those suspicions.

That’s when they caught the employee.

Troopers arrested him Tuesday.

He now faces charges for felony safe breaking, home invasion and larceny.

“I do not know how long he has worked there. We have asked that if anyone else has experienced missing property, jewelry, money to contact the state police and we'll follow up,” says Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.

The man is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The facility says he is on un-paid administrative leave.