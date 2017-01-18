Cadillac, Big Rapids Varsity Hockey Teams Prepare For Salute To Veterans Game

Local hockey teams are warming up, and at 7 p.m. the puck will drop for a game honoring those who serve our country.

The Cadillac Varsity Hockey Team is hosting Big Rapids at 7 p.m. for their Salute to Veterans Game.

Both teams will wear special jerseys and veterans can get in free of charge.

The Honor Guard will present the colors and a veteran who served in three wars will drop the honorary puck.

One of the captains says he's excited to give back to local heroes.

“I'm excited. I'm really ready to shake hands with the veterans, and then I'm real excited for the game too. I wanna, I wanna beat them,” says Michel Gusset, Cadillac hockey captain.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Wexford County Civic Center.