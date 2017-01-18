Kellogg Company To Cut 250 Jobs, Mostly In Battle Creek - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kellogg Company To Cut 250 Jobs, Mostly In Battle Creek

Posted: Updated:

The Kellogg Company is cutting around 250 jobs from its operations in North America -- most of them in Michigan.

The Battle Creek-based company confirmed the cuts Wednesday as part of a cost cutting plan.

The company declined to release much more information on the cuts.

The changes are expected to happen over the next several years.

The cereal company is worth about $26.5 billion.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-23 02:43:41 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-23 03:38:41 GMT

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

  • Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

  • Oil Rig Placed on US 131 Median Near Reed City

    Oil Rig Placed on US 131 Median Near Reed City

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT

    If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    •   