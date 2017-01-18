Michigan Teams Up With Ohio, Pennsylvania To Develop Automated V - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Teams Up With Ohio, Pennsylvania To Develop Automated Vehicles

Michigan is teaming up with Ohio and Pennsylvania to develop connected and automated vehicles.

It's called the Smart Belt Coalition, a group of state governments, universities and researchers all working toward furthering the technology.

The group includes the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, as well as the American Center for Mobility in Michigan.

They're working on a strategic plan to include automation in construction zones and commercial freight.

Self-driving cars are already in the testing phase in our state and others.

Ford says you'll be able to buy the vehicles by 2021.

