Former Michigan State Police Trooper Admits To Embezzling $170,000 In Vehicle Fees

We have an update on a former Michigan State Police trooper accused of embezzlement.

Seth Swanson admitted to pocketing more than $170,000 in vehicle fees.

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage inspector in Royal Oak.

He forged documents and took the $100 fee from more than 1,700 inspections.

He'll be sentenced next month.

