Study Shows U.S., Canada Behind Schedule On Identifying Chemical Pollutants In Great Lakes

Posted: Saturday, July 22 2017 10:43 PM EDT 2017-07-23 02:43:41 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 22 2017 11:38 PM EDT 2017-07-23 03:38:41 GMT
Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
Posted: Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT 2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT 2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
Posted: Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT 2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT 2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT
If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
If you have been on US 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
Posted: Saturday, July 22 2017 8:30 PM EDT 2017-07-23 00:30:53 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 22 2017 8:30 PM EDT 2017-07-23 00:30:53 GMT
A piece of family history gone after a late night fire destroys a barn and a silo on a family farm and claims the lives of more than a dozen calves.
A piece of family history gone after a late night fire destroys a barn and a silo on a family farm and claims the lives of more than a dozen calves.
Posted: Friday, July 21 2017 9:11 PM EDT 2017-07-22 01:11:01 GMT Updated: Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT 2017-07-22 03:34:17 GMT
Several crews batted a barn fire in Osceola County, and 9&10 News was on scene before fire crews arrived.
Several crews batted a barn fire in Osceola County, and 9&10 News was on scene before fire crews arrived.
Posted: Sunday, July 23 2017 3:28 PM EDT 2017-07-23 19:28:40 GMT Updated: Sunday, July 23 2017 3:47 PM EDT 2017-07-23 19:47:21 GMT
An Auburn man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Midland. Police say it happened on July 19th just after 6:30 in the evening.
An Auburn man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Midland. Police say it happened on July 19th just after 6:30 in the evening.
Posted: Saturday, July 22 2017 4:36 PM EDT 2017-07-22 20:36:12 GMT Updated: Saturday, July 22 2017 6:41 PM EDT 2017-07-22 22:41:31 GMT
Police in Roscommon County are looking for whoever stole $200 from a car that was meant to buy a new stroller.
Police in Roscommon County are looking for whoever stole $200 from a car that was meant to buy a new stroller.
Posted: Friday, July 21 2017 5:52 PM EDT 2017-07-21 21:52:33 GMT Updated: Friday, July 21 2017 6:14 PM EDT 2017-07-21 22:14:56 GMT
“Unfortunately, that young man lost his life but the other three individuals are OK at this time.”
“Unfortunately, that young man lost his life but the other three individuals are OK at this time.”
* Plenty of Sunshine Monday & Tuesday * Warm Temps * Rain Chances Wed. & Thurs. --------------------------- Your Monday: Areas of patchy fog will be possible in the morning but as the afternoon progresses the fog will lift and a beautiful Monday is in store. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the low and upper 70s. Tuesday - Thursday: High pressure will move in over the Great Lakes Tuesday giving us light winds and plenty of su... * Plenty of Sunshine Monday & Tuesday * Warm Temps * Rain Chances Wed. & Thurs. --------------------------- Your Monday: Areas of patchy fog will be possible in the morning but as the afternoon progresses the fog will lift and a beautiful Monday is in store. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the low and upper 70s. Tuesday - Thursday: High pressure will move in over the Great Lakes Tuesday giving us light winds and plenty of su... Posted: Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:00 PM EDT 2017-07-19 22:00:20 GMT Updated: Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:00 PM EDT 2017-07-19 22:00:20 GMT
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.