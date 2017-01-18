Study Shows U.S., Canada Behind Schedule On Identifying Chemical - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Study Shows U.S., Canada Behind Schedule On Identifying Chemical Pollutants In Great Lakes

A joint U.S. and Canadian study shows both countries are behind schedule on identifying chemical pollutants in the Great Lakes and coming up with plans to deal with the issues.

The International Joint Commission says toxic substances, like PCBs and dioxins appear to be declining, or at least not getting any worse.

But, chemicals like fire retardants are increasingly prevalent and could harm the Great Lakes ecosystem.

There's also indication of rising mercury contamination in some fish.

You can read and comment on the report here.

