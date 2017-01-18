MyNorth Tickets Minute: Evening with Joe Muer, The Dinosaur Diary, PDQ Bach

Famous chefs, famous dinosaurs and famous musicians, just in time for the January thaw in Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has a rundown of events you can’t miss in this week’s MyNorth Tickets Minute.

1.26 | An Evening with Joe Muer

Presented by Amical from 5-10 p.m.

Join us for a special evening with a legendary restaurateur whose family influence spans across multiple generations. Joe Muer is synonymous with classic seafood and fresh fish dishes served in an elegant fashion with simple preparation. The amical Foundation & the amical chefs will offer a four-course menu featuring classic Muer appetizers, entrees & sides along with the man himself. Joe Muer will be meeting and greeting in the dining room while the kitchen turns out his family recipes for your dining enjoyment.

1/27 | The Dinosaur Diary of Dr. T-Rex & "Rexie"

Presented by Kirtland Center for the Performing Arts from 7-9 p.m.

The prehistoric world comes to life as families thrill to this unique and totally interactive presentation. The Dinosaur Diary of Dr. T-Rex invites kids and grownups alike to watch, hear, and touch realistic one-of-a-kind puppets and museum quality fossils. Behold Rexie The T-Rex, a gentle, anatomically perfect, realistic dinosaur puppet standings over 8' tall & 12' long! Meet and greet with REXIE after the on-stage presentation.

1/29 | PDQ Bach

Present by the Traverse Symphony Orchestra at Corson Auditorium from 3-5 p.m.

World renowned pianist, Jeffrey Biegel, returns for a special event, the "almost" premiere of a new piano "discovered" (written) by the great "only forgotten son of the Bach family", PDQ Bach (alter ego of famed American composer, Peter Schickele). In partnership with orchestras across the US, the TSO commissioned this work from Mr. Schickele who continues to delight audiences with his satiric, fun take on traditional music!