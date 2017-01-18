Elk Rapids Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car Identified

We now know the name of the Elk Rapids woman arrested Tuesday morning, accused of driving drunk with a child in the back seat.

Traverse City police arrested her around midnight at Riverview Terrace on Pine Street.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Office put out a broadcast on Lori Fielding, saying she was connected to a domestic assault case.

They let Traverse City police know she was heading to their area.

They found her at the Riverview Terrace with a blood alcohol level of .09 and a two-year-old in the back seat.