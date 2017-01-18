Elk Rapids Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car Iden - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Elk Rapids Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car Identified

We now know the name of the Elk Rapids woman arrested Tuesday morning, accused of driving drunk with a child in the back seat.

Traverse City police arrested her around midnight at Riverview Terrace on Pine Street.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Office put out a broadcast on Lori Fielding, saying she was connected to a domestic assault case.

They let Traverse City police know she was heading to their area.

They found her at the Riverview Terrace with a blood alcohol level of .09 and a two-year-old in the back seat.

          

