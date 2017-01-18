Two Drivers Charged In Deadly Crashes Involving Marijuana In Gra - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Two Drivers Charged In Deadly Crashes Involving Marijuana In Grand Traverse Co.

Posted: Updated:

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor says two drivers who caused separate deadly crashes on the same day were both using marijuana.

The first crash happened on Keystone Road near Hoch River Road on December 10.

The prosecutor says Abby Miller is charged with operating with any amount of a controlled substance causing death.

The complaint says Miller crossed the center line and hit Armond Worrell head on.

A 17-year-old passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The other crash also happened on December 10. This one was on US 31 near Betsie River in Grand Traverse County.

The prosecutor says Jennifer Greenwood faces several charges, including operating with any amount of a controlled substance causing death.

The complaint says Greenwood was driving on US 31, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

Victoria Laviola was a passenger in the front seat. She died.

A teenager in her backseat suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-23 02:43:41 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-23 03:38:41 GMT

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

  • Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

  • Oil Rig Placed on U.S. 131 Median Near Reed City

    Oil Rig Placed on U.S. 131 Median Near Reed City

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT

    If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    •   