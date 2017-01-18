Two Drivers Charged In Deadly Crashes Involving Marijuana In Grand Traverse Co.

The Grand Traverse County prosecutor says two drivers who caused separate deadly crashes on the same day were both using marijuana.

The first crash happened on Keystone Road near Hoch River Road on December 10.

The prosecutor says Abby Miller is charged with operating with any amount of a controlled substance causing death.

The complaint says Miller crossed the center line and hit Armond Worrell head on.

A 17-year-old passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The other crash also happened on December 10. This one was on US 31 near Betsie River in Grand Traverse County.

The prosecutor says Jennifer Greenwood faces several charges, including operating with any amount of a controlled substance causing death.

The complaint says Greenwood was driving on US 31, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car.

Victoria Laviola was a passenger in the front seat. She died.

A teenager in her backseat suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg.