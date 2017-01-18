David is a high schooler with a quirky sense of humor and a love of gaming.

As this week's highlighted Grant Me Hope child, he might be the missing piece your family is looking for.

David is 15 years old and enjoys playing soccer, football, baseball and disc golf.

He describes himself as creative and enjoys drawing and playing video games.

David wants to be a video game developer when he grows up.

“I would want to live with a family that's a mom, dad, brother and sister. I would be able to help them on their homework. I wouldn't do it for them, of course. Well, I might if they give me $300 or something, I might do it for a month,” says David. “A reason I think I should be in your family is because if you're too short, I can reach that cookie jar on the top of the fridge.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about David and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.