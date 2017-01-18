Two Upper Peninsula Men Accused Of Entering Woman's Home, Raping Her

Two Upper Peninsula men were arrested after police say they entered a woman’s home and raped her.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on January 13 in Dafter.

The sheriff’s office says a woman was at home with a child when the two suspects entered the house.

That’s when the sheriff’s office says Andre Hudak and Alonzo Upchurch chased the woman into a bedroom.

According to deputies, Hudak then raped the woman while Upchurch held the door.

Deputies say the men knew the woman, and say it is believed they knew she would be home, basically alone, at the time.

Hudak is facing charges of first-degree CSC, kidnapping/restraining a victim for CSC and home invasion first-degree.

Upchurch is facing charges of conspiracy to commit CSC first-degree, kidnapping/restraining a victim for CSC and home invasion first-degree.