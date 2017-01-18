Grand Traverse Co. Crews Pull School Bus from Ditch on US-31 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Crews Pull School Bus from Ditch on US-31

Traffic has cleared up in Grand Traverse County after a school bus was stuck in a ditch on US-31.

Grand Traverse County central dispatch says the TBAISD bus was stuck in the ditch on US-31 South in front of the Interlochen Golf Course.

Crews temporarily closed the west-bound lane while they worked to clear the scene, and it is now back open to traffic.

There were no students on the bus at the time, just the driver.

The driver was not hurt.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you the latest details on this bus accident.

