Mount Pleasant Restaurant Feeds Homeless When Soup Kitchens Close

One business is making sure people don't go hungry, even when other soup kitchens close on Sundays.

Max and Emily's eatery in Mount Pleasant is offering free meals for those in need on Sundays.

The free soup and sandwich combo is often times the only hot meal option people have access to.

The restaurant has started up a Go-Fund-Me page to give away more of these free meals.

All proceeds will go to more meal tickets passed out at the local soup kitchens.

If you'd like to help provide a meal this Sunday click here.