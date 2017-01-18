Former President George H. W. Bush, Wife Both Hospitalized In Texas

Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are both in the hospital.

The former president was admitted Friday for shortness of breath. He is now in intensive care to address issues tied to pneumonia. He is in stable condition.

Mrs. Bush was admitted for fatigue and coughing as precaution.

The 41st president is now 92 years old.

Barbara Bush is 91.

The couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary earlier this month.