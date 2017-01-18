New Multi-million Dollar Building Opens Doors For Students Futures

Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
A piece of family history gone after a late night fire destroys a barn and a silo on a family farm and claims the lives of more than a dozen calves.
Several crews batted a barn fire in Osceola County, and 9&10 News was on scene before fire crews arrived.
Police in Roscommon County are looking for whoever stole $200 from a car that was meant to buy a new stroller.
A man who led deputies on a chase in Traverse City Saturday morning remains on the run.
“Unfortunately, that young man lost his life but the other three individuals are OK at this time.”
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.
