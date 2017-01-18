MTM On The Road: Sips and Soups on Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail
Posted:
Updated:
Throughout the year thousands of visitors will flock to our 45th Parallel wineries, but if you speak with any local winemaker they'll tell you winter is a magical time at the vineyards. This Saturday, January 21 from noon to 5pm, the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail celebrates the cozy season with their annual Sips and Soups event along the trail. With 18 stops in this self-guided tour, participants warm up from the inside out with hearty soup and chili samples specially paired with the wineries' offerings. Sponsored by Baabaazuzu, tickets and sponsor purchases help benefit local food pantries coordinated by Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
