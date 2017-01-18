Healthy Living: Four Times You Should Definitely Go To The E.R. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Four Times You Should Definitely Go To The E.R.

Posted: Updated:

Researchers found the average American rent in 2013 was $871 per month, while the average trip to the emergency room was $1,233!

Nobody likes these medical bills but in some cases avoiding the E.R. could cost you a lot more than money.

Katie Boomgaard reports four times you should really think hard about skipping a visit to the hospital.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Wexford County Crash Leaves Two Dead

    Saturday, July 22 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-07-23 02:43:41 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-23 03:38:41 GMT

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

    Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County. 

  • Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Traverse City Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:12:00 GMT

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

    The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.  

  • Oil Rig Placed on U.S. 131 Median Near Reed City

    Oil Rig Placed on U.S. 131 Median Near Reed City

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:18:39 GMT

    If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this. 

    •   