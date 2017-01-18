Governor Snyder Focuses On Progress Michigan Is Making

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is focusing on the progress Michigan's making in his State of the State address tonight.

The governor did not shy away from the challenges facing Michigan, but spent the majority of his yearly address to lawmakers on areas where the state is improving.

"We're winning. And why not? We have awesome communities, amazing quality of life sense of purpose. Showing how we can work together," Snyder said.

Governor Snyder is pumping even more positivity into his message of relentless positive action, an improving economy and more jobs. Especially in Northern Michigan.

"Over the last six years we've had 38 counties cut unemployment in half with steady increases in the labor force. These include Alpena, Charlevoix, Lake, Luce and Muskegon," he said.

The governor again committed resources to help Flint recover, but says the infrastructure problems are much bigger, and we need to pay for the fixes.

“We're at risk in every corner in Michigan for aging infrastructure. Michigan residents deserve safe reliable infrastructure. We need billions over decades. Public and private sources, fees, taxes, grants, bonds, now on this issue," he said.

The Healthy Michigan Plan, which could suffer from the repeal of Obamacare, helps 640,000 in Michigan, and saves the state money. Snyder addressed its possible demise.

“When it comes to the federal government, hope for the best, but we can't count on it. There's going to be changes in health care. The important thing is we need to let them know Healthy Michigan is a model that can work for the rest of the country."

Also on his agenda for discussions in Washington, The Soo Locks.

"Our top priority in terms of ask from the federal government should be the Soo Locks. We need a second 10 million foot lock. We need to make it a priority, and I will in discussions with the president and congress."

And what would a relentlessly positive speech be without an inspiring goal?

"If you've heard all these things it's simple, we need to grow Michigan. Grow population. Our goal should be to reach 10 people again. We were there once. We're at 9,928,000. We need 71 thousand more people over three years. Put them to work in Michigan."