Northern Michigan Reacts To State Of The State Address

"It impacts us quite a bit," said Kent Wood.

Governor Snyder's State of the State address left Northern Michigan leaders on the edge of their seats. One hot topic was tackling infrastructure repairs.

"You don't pave a road then two years later have to tear it up and replace the water line or sewer line. I think they are asking for a lot more coordination, and that happens a lot but it does get overlooked sometimes and it's really unfortunate when you have to tear up a road," said Alan Cooper.

Needed improvements don't stop with the roads.

"Broadband internet, dark fiber our electric grid things like that that are very important to a 21st century economy and businesses large and small in Northern Michigan alike," said Kent Wood.

The roads and infrastructure weren't the only hot topics of the address. Local superintendents also have a lot on their minds for the future of their students.

"I hope we can get some more things for Northern Michigan rural type schools if we can get some programming for skilled trades, gifted and talented, kids affected by trauma poverty and those dollars could come our way obviously it would benefit our region," said Jeff Jennette.

All of the take aways from the speech come with a goal to keep expanding Northern Michigan's local economies.

"I think we are primed and ready for businesses to grow in Northern Michigan and to get new businesses to Northern Michigan, and a lot of people are choosing Northern Michigan to work because they love it there," Kent Wood said.